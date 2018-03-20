The Corsair Wins 12 California College Media Association Awards

Santa Monica College’s student-run newspaper The Corsair has won 12 awards from the California College Media Association (CCMA). The awards were announced on Saturday, March 3 at the CCMA awards banquet during the Midwinter National College Journalism Convention held at the Hyatt Regency in Long Beach, California. The four first-place awards included one for Best Newspaper Website in the community college category.

The full listing of awards— all won in the community college category — is as follows:

Best Newspaper Website, 1st place

Best Sports Story, 3rd place (Daniel Cifuentes-Farr)

Best Breaking News Story, Honorable Mention (Marisa Vasquez, Daniel Bowyer, Yuki Iwamura, Zane Meyer-Thornton, Ryanne Mena and Emeline Moquillon)

Best Newspaper Front Page Design (Jazz Shademan)

Best Photo Series, 1st place (Daniel Bowyer, Jose Lopez, Jayrol San Jose, Yuki Iwamura, and Zane Meyer-Thornton)

Best Photo Illustration, 1st place (Jazz Shademan)

Best Feature Photo, 1st place (Zane Meyer-Thornton)

Best Sports Photograph, 3rd place (Josue Martinez)

Best News Photograph, 2nd place (Jayrol San Jose)

Best News Video, 2nd place (Michelle Ayala, Emeline Moquillon, Brian Quiroz, Ingrid Martinez and Jessica Uhler)

Best Social Media for Single Story, 1st place (Marisa Vasquez, Daniel Bowyer, Zane Meyer-Thornton, Yuki Iwamura, Emeline Moquillon and Ryanne Mena)

Best Multimedia Presentation, 1st place (Marisa Vasquez, Rosario Lopez, Michelle Ayala, Edward Lee, Ryanne Mena and Roy Garza)

“The student staff of The Corsair worked very hard in the Fall 2017 semester to cover both local and national issues that had major impacts on SMC students,” said SMC Journalism Professor and Corsair co-adviser Ashanti Blaize-Hopkins. “These awards show how their hard work, tenacity and dedication as journalists to best inform the SMC community paid off many times over.”