George Chakiris and Barrie Chase to be Honored at the Professional Dancer Society’s Gypsy Awards Luncheon April 15th

Academy Award and Golden Globe winning performer George Chakiris and acclaimed dancer, Barrie Chase have been named the honorees for the Professional Dancers Society’s (PDS) annual Gypsy Awards Luncheon, it was announced by PDS President, Mitzi Gaynor and PDS Board Chairman, Joni Berry. Emmy® and Grammy ® nominated choreographer/director/singer Toni Basil will receive the organization’s Choreographer’s Award. PDS’ 31st Anniversary Luncheon will be held on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (9876 Wilshire Blvd.) in Beverly Hills, CA.

“As we celebrate PDS’s 31st Anniversary Luncheon, we are so pleased to be honoring three outstanding individuals, George Chakiris, Barrie Chase and Toni Basil, who have all made such an important impact in the entertainment and dance world,” said Joni Berry, Luncheon Chairman.

The Professional Dancers Society (PDS) is an affiliate of The Actors Fund of America. PDS is a non-profit corporation formed to serve the professional dancer, active and inactive and with The Actors Fund of America is achieving the long-needed goals of low income housing; plus retirement and nursing facilities for dancers on both coasts. Previous Gypsy Award winners include Carol Burnett, Rita Moreno, Ben Vereen, Dick Van Dyke, Angela Lansbury, Carl Reiner, Ann-Margret, Florence Henderson, Mary Tyler Moore, Chita Rivera, Julie Andrews, Leslie Caron, Carol Lawrence, Paula Abdul and last year’s honoree, Carol Channing.

The April 15th event will begin at 11:00am No Host Cocktails, followed by a Noon Luncheon and the Awards Show at1:00pm. For more information about the event including tickets or ads, please visit www.professionaldancerssociety.org or call (310) 278-5222.