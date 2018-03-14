Malibu Senior Center to Celebrate 15th Anniversary

Join the Malibu Senior Center in celebrating its 15th anniversary on Thursday, April 19, 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at City Hall. The western-themed event will include dancing, food, and giveaways. Participants are encouraged to dress up in western-themed wear.

The celebration will take place at the Malibu Senior Center, located in Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, and will include live music by Revelry Country, dancing, appetizers, and a raffle with great prizes. Community class dance instructor MC Callaghan will offer a free workshop in country western two-step dancing from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM. During the celebration, the City will honor volunteers who have graciously donated their time to benefit Malibu’s senior programs. Local businesses including CVS Pharmacy, Subway and Starbucks have donated gift certificates to be included in the raffle.

Admission is free. Please RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at 310-456-2489 ext. 357. For more information, please visit MalibuCity.org/SeniorCenter.