Northwestern Mutual Honors Volunteerism with $15,000 Grant to UCLA Foundation

Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, will present the UCLA Foundation with a $15,000 grant on behalf of Steve Izuno, a recipient of the company’s 2018 Community Service Award.

The annual program honors the company’s financial professionals for their commitment to volunteer service. Izuno will present the grant on Thurs., March 8 at 2 pm during a facility tour at UCLA Semel Institute. Izuno leads volunteer efforts for the philanthropy committee within the Northwestern Mutual – Los Angeles office, and led the decision to collaborate with UCLA on a first-of-its-kind program for young adults diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

His office piloted the internship portion of the program, employing students on the autism spectrum to perform various office tasks. Along with UCLA leaders, Izuno helped to create and plan for the parameters and rollout of this program, in addition to spearheading efforts for The Spectacular Sounds of Autism, a benefit concert. During the tour, the UCLA Foundation will also receive a $145,000 check with the proceeds from the concert.

Through this first-of-its-kind pilot program, the UCLA Foundation aims to produce more

successful graduates among students on the autism spectrum who advance to professional employment and, ultimately, give back to the community.