Informational Workshop on Measure M Transportation Improvement Projects in Malibu

he City of Malibu, along with the County of Los Angeles, is conducting an informational workshop on Wednesday, March 14, 6:00 PM at City Hall to discuss transportation improvement projects funded by Los Angeles County Measure M.

Measure M is a countywide half-cent sales tax approved by voters on November 8, 2016 to address regional transportation issues. The funds generated will be used to ease traffic congestion, expand transit services, maintain and improve existing infrastructure, enhance bike and pedestrian connections, earthquake-retrofit bridges, and embrace and implement technological innovations throughout the County.

The Workshop on March 14 will provide information on the projects being proposed for Measure M funding in Malibu and the surrounding County areas. It is an opportunity for the public to learn about the proposed projects and ask questions of City and County staff. The projects being considered are:

Westward Beach Parking and Walkway Improvements

Malibu Canyon Road Improvements

Signal System Improvements on Pacific Coast Highway

Median Improvements Along Pacific Coast Highway

Parking Lots

Topanga Beach Shuttle Service Expansion and Bus Stop Improvements

Malibu Canyon Road Bridge Widening

The meeting will be held at Malibu City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Rd.) in the Multipurpose Room from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Members of the public are encouraged to attend the informational meeting.

The meeting flyer can be viewed, downloaded or printed at www.MalibuCity.org/MeasureMMeeting.