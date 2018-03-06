69th Annual “Stairway of the Stars” Concerts Set for March

For 69 years, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District has presented an annual musical extravaganza, showcasing the talents of students from every school in the

district and sharing its outstanding music education programs with parents and the community.

Nearly 1,000 elementary, middle, and high school students will star in three separate “Stairway of the Stars” concerts at Santa Monica High School’s historic Barnum Hall

auditorium. All three concerts will begin at 7 PM. Parking will be available in the Civic Center parking structure on 4th Street at Civic Center Drive.

Tickets are available online on a first-come, first-served basis until noon on the day of each concert. Remaining tickets for each concert will be on sale at the Barnum Hall box office from 6 to 7 PM. There will be assigned seating. Proceeds from the ticket sales go right back into the district’s award-winning music programs. All SMMUSD staff members can attend for free by showing an official school or district photo badge at the box office the night of any concert.

The concert schedule is as follows. To purchase tickets, click the link below each entry:

Choir Concert – Monday, March 12, 2018

https://stairwaychoir18.brownpapertickets.com/

Band Concert – Wednesday, March 14, 2018

https://stairwayband18.brownpapertickets.com/

Orchestra Concert – Friday, March 16, 2018

https://stairway2018orch.brownpapertickets.com/

“These three concerts are the culmination of hard work and dedication by our students and music instructors, and we look forward to exceptional performances again this year,” said Superintendent Ben Drati. “We appreciate the support of our community through attending events and through direct donations, as well as through donations to our Education Foundation, which contributes to many of our successful visual and performing arts programs.”