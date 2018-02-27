APA Los Angeles Announces Women In Photography: An Inspiring Talk

The Los Angeles chapter of APA (American Photographic Artists) has announced its “Women In Photography: An Inspiring Talk” event. March is Women’s History Month and what better way to celebrate than to inspire a community? APA Los Angeles would like to invite you to join them as they support and celebrate women in the photography industry.

This event will highlight the contributions that women have made, will hopefully inspire women to keep nudging on that glass ceiling, sharing how obstacles have been navigated, and it will promote the continuous push to support each other in this extraordinary profession. Come grow, learn, network and get inspired.

The event is open to anyone, and will take place March 11 from 11 am-3 pm at Santa Monica college. It will begin with a panel discussion then will be open for audience questions. The last half of the day is for networking with photographers, creatives, and consultants. A time to make photography community connections.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, visit http://la.apanational.org/