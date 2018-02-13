Santa Monica Public Library to Screen Documentary & Discussion’s Walking While Black

Santa Monica Public Library presents the Documentary & Discussion: Walking While Black on Tuesday, February 13th, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Library’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Auditorium, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Directed by A.J. Ali, this 2017 documentary examines the complex problem of racial profiling, both for those being profiled and police officers accused of profiling, and offers cooperative solutions that can bridge the gap between. A panel discussion with members of the filmmaking team follows the film. (Film runtime: 94 min.)

This program is free and open to older adults. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 one week prior to event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, R10, and 18. The Expo Line and other bus routes stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.