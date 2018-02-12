Community CalendarNewsEducationSportsPrep SportsSanta Monica Win for Samo Boys By Staff Report - February 12, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Santa Monica High School (Samo) Boys Varsity Basketball, Friday Feb. 2, hosted Beverly Hills High School in an Ocean League basketball game and won 68-64 to improve their record to 6-2 in league play and 14-10 overall. Center Cameron Jacquet from Samo jumps in the air and shoots the ball at the basket. Center Payton Moore from Samo jumps in the air for a layup past Daniel Zahabian on the left from Beverly Hills. Photos: Morgan Genser ADVERTISEMENT