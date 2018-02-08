New JAMS Performing Arts Complex Community Information Meeting JAMS Cafeteria February 20, 2018, 6 – 8 pm

Parents, staff and community members are invited to attend a presentation and Q & A session on the new John Adams Middle School (JAMS) Performing Arts Complex the evening of February 20, 2018, from 6-8 pm, in the JAMS cafeteria located at 2425 16th Street in Santa Monica.

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District officials and project architects will provide a progress update and answer questions regarding the project. The current JAMS auditorium has not been in use since structural damage to the building was

discovered in July 2014. The new complex will replace the existing auditorium with a new state of the art complex. This is a joint use project funded by a partnership with Santa Monica College.

No RSVP required. Spanish translation will be available. Please contact Kathy Staib [email protected] at the Facility Improvement Office with questions or comments.