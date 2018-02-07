SMMUSD Bond Oversight Committee Still Accepting Applications

There are currently four (4) vacancies on the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Bond Oversight Committee established in order to satisfy the accountability requirements of Prop 39 and Education Code section 15278. Four members are needed to fill the seven-member committee. SMMUSD is seeking qualified candidates who meet the criterion, in accordance with Section 5/1 of the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee Bylaws.

The open categories are:

 One active member in a senior citizen organization

 One active member in PTA or site council who is a parent / guardian of a student

attending a SMMUSD school

 One active member representing a bona-fide taxpayers’ association

 One member-at-large

Application forms are available through the Superintendent’s Office or via the website:

http://fip.smmusd.org/pdf/BOCApplication.pdf Additional information regarding duties of the committee are online: http://fip.smmusd.org/CitizensOversight/index.html

“This is a great opportunity for parents and community members to get involved with

accountability of our two bond measures,” said Melody Canady, assistant superintendent of fiscal services.

Applications can be mailed to the district office (1651 16th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404), faxed (310.581.1138), or scanned and emailed to [email protected] Applications will be reviewed beginning March 1, 2018 and will continue until all vacancies are filled.

Santa Monica and Malibu voters overwhelmingly passed Measure BB in 2006 for $268 million and Measure ES in 2012 for $385 million. SMMUSD appreciates the ongoing support for campus improvements.