Create Your Own Valentines at the Santa Monica Public Library

Santa Monica Public Library presents Activate the Lobby: DIY Valentine Crafts, on Saturday, February 10, 2018, from noon to 2:00 pm in the lobby of the Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Surprise your loved ones with handmade valentines! Stop by our activity stations and learn how to make origami hearts, chocolate kiss roses, beaded bookmarks, and love buggies, then create a talking heart video valentine using the Chatterpix app. Supplies limited. For all ages.

This program is free and open to all ages. Supplies are limited and on a first arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to the event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, R10 and 18. The Expo Line and Big Blue Bus lines 2, 3, R3 and 9 stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.