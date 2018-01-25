Volunteer Opportunities with the City of Malibu Offer Many Ways to Contribute

The City of Malibu Community Services Department has many excellent volunteer opportunities that offer youth and adults the chance to assist seniors, participate in sports, arts and cultural activities, and help to protect the environment.

The City’s volunteer opportunities are a great way to give back to the community, learn new skills, and make new friends. The City of Malibu is an approved organization for Malibu High School Community Service Learning and offers a great opportunity for Malibu High School students to complete their service-learning hours that is part of their curriculum to graduate.

In the coming months, the Department has the following volunteer opportunities:

ADVERTISEMENT

Youth Basketball League: Saturdays, December 2017 to February 2018

Touch-A-Truck: Saturday, January 20

Student Art Exhibit: Event Prep: Thursday and Friday, February 8 and 9. Event: Saturday, February 10

Gold Hunt: Event Prep: Thursday, March 15. Event: Friday, March 16

Cars & Coffee: 2nd and 4th Sunday of every month

Chumash Day: Event Prep: Thursday and Friday, April 12 and 13. Event: Saturday and Sunday, April 14 and 15.

To sign up, visit www.MalibuCity.org/volunteer. For more information, call 310-456-2489 ext. 279 or email [email protected].