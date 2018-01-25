The State of Our City

Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce will hold its 8th annual “State of the City” summit Thursday, February 1, 2018, from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the SGI World Peace Auditorium. The summit is open to the public and will focus on trending economic industry developments and disruptions that will impact future growth and sustainability of the city and other communities locally, nationally, and globally, according to the Chamber.

On the agenda: the City’s economic forecast, new City initiatives, and economic trends and innovations, from automated cars to retail purchases.

“This year’s “Economic Sustainability Summit” showcases the trends, projects, and people shaping our city’s economic future,” said Laurel Rosen, CEO and President of Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce “We have more than 9,500 businesses here and this forum will help us gauge where we’ve been and working together what we need to do to help our business community thrive.”

The event is expected to attract more than 700 residents and business leaders.

“Every year we welcome more businesses that choose to make Santa Monica their home and this State of the City event promises to be one of the most important of the year,” said West Hooker Poletti, owner of Locanda del Lago and current chair of the Santa Monica Chamber board. “From technology and entertainment, to hospitality and healthcare, we continue to attract respected companies that contribute towards our strong local economy. On February 1, we will explore what our community should anticipate to sustain our diverse and vibrant economic profile for years to come.”

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 5 p.m. A networking reception with exhibitors and tastings from local restaurants will take place immediately after the event. Tickets are $50. for Chamber members and $60 for non-members, $10 for students and seniors. More information is available at www.smchamber.com/SOTC or by calling 310.393.9825.