Santa Monica’s Oceanaires Offer Singing Valentines This February 14th

The Oceanaires, a local barbershop quartet, are pleased to again offer singing valentines to the Westside and Downtown areas of LA on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

At your request, the quartet will arrive to sing two special sweet songs, and

deliver a balloon and a card with your personal message.

“A singing valentine is an unforgettable way to say ‘I love you’ with a song. It will leave your valentine speechless!” The Oceanaires have been quoted as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regular serenade delivery times will be between 9:30 am and 6:00 pm. Service areas include Beverly Hills, Century City, Culver City, Marina del Rey, Pacific Palisades, Playa del Rey, Santa Monica, Westchester, West Hollywood, and Downtown Los Angeles. Prices start at $50. For more information, or to order, visit www.Oceanaires.org, or call (323) 247-7464.