Samohi Jazz Band Concert to be Held on the 21st

The Samohi Jazz Bands presents the Winter Concert, with Guest Artist Bernie Dresel, Sunday, January 21, 2018, 4-6 pm, in Barnum Hall at Santa Monica High School.

Talented Samohi musicians in Jazz 1, Jazz 2 and the Combos will perform under the direction of Sean Pawling and Tom Whaley.

Ticket donation of $15 per person goes to the Samohi Jazz Program: https://smapa.formsta ck.com/forms/jazz_bands Students: $10.

Guest artist Bernie Dresel is formerly with Brian Setzer and Gordon Goodwin big bands and one of the top call drummers / percussionists for television and movie sessions in Los Angeles. He will be performing with Jazz 1 and combo. Don’t miss it!