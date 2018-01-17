Bergamot is Open For Business

Although change is in the air, Bergamot is alive and well and open for business. Worthe Real Estate Group has announced it is the new landlord of Bergamot and its collection of creative tenants located at 2525 Michigan Ave in Santa Monica. “We are excited to take the helm of this jewel of Santa Monica and continue our significant work with its tenants, community stakeholders and the City to re-position Bergamot as a world-class destination,” said Jeff Worthe, President of Worthe. “Bergamot is a vital part of our community and under our watch will have even more programming, community events and engagement with its visitors. We are proud to be its steward during its revitalization and look forward to its continued success for decades to come.”

Worthe is working closely with the City to improve community engagement at Bergamot and create more public access to programming at the site. Bergamot consists of approximately 5 acres of City-owned land with five buildings totaling approximately 62,000 square feet of building space. The site has 25 tenants, including the non-profit City Garage theater, numerous galleries, architects & designers, a florist and Bergamot Café. In the near term, Worthe plans to undertake much-needed upgrades to the site to improve the visitor experience, with additional redevelopment planned for the future. Bergamot is conveniently located on the Expo Line and there is free parking available off of Michigan Ave. The site is open daily, with most galleries

operating 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, Tuesday – Friday and 11:00 am – 5:30 pm on Saturdays.

