SMMUSD to Begin Enrolling New Kindergarten Students for 2018-2019 School Year

Elementary schools throughout the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District will be

welcoming resident parents of incoming Kindergarteners to tour the schools and find out more about enrolling their children for the 2018-19 school year. The events are planned for February 2018 with dates for each school posted online.

Transitional Kindergarten (TK) and Kindergarten Round-Up, as the yearly event is called, is an opportunity for Santa Monica and Malibu parents of children entering TK or Kindergarten next year to meet the principal of their neighborhood school, visit classrooms, and begin the registration process for the 2018-19 school year.

Please plan to attend the school assigned for your residence. Kindergarten is offered at every school, however, TK is not. Your neighborhood school will provide you information at the Round-Up regarding availability of TK at that school, or the school serving the neighborhood.

SMMUSD offers TK or Bridges TK at McKinley, Webster, Rogers, Cabrillo, Grant, Edison and Roosevelt. Both TK programs offer an excellent opportunity for students who have birthdays in a certain range to begin a program that prepares them for kindergarten. Bridges TK is a neighborhood program that is SMMUSD-aligned, STEAM-enhanced and Reggio-inspired.

Resident parents will need to bring with them: their child’s birth certificate, health records, and verification of residence in Santa Monica or Malibu. For more details and examples of verification documents, please visit the registration page online.

All parents need to be aware that SMMUSD strictly adheres to birthdate ranges for admission to preschool, TK and kindergarten. This is based on California Education Code. To learn where your child will be placed regardless of years of preschool, please see the enrollment guidelines online.

Please contact your neighborhood school with any questions. Visit the school locator online to determine your neighborhood school.