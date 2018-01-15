Santa Monica Found to be the Most Expensive Neighborhood to Rent In

The folks at Zumper have found that Santa Monica ranks #1 in Los Angeles when it comes to the most expensive city to rent.

The Zumper report released Wednesday, Jan. 10, covers 17 cities in the Los Angeles metro area to highlight the most/least expensive cities and cities with the fastest growing rents.

This month, Santa Monica ranked as the most expensive city to rent.

The price of one bedroom units fell 1.6 percent to $3,020, while two bedroom units increased 0.2 percent to $4,110.

For the full report head to: zumper.com/blog.