SMPD Seeks Public’s Help With Burglary

The Santa Monica Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with any information involving a burglary that occurred on December 28th, 2017. Detectives are investigating a commercial burglary of a construction site in the area of the 2300 block of 33rd Street. The suspect was seen by witnesses leaving the location on foot carrying construction tools.

The suspect is described as a black male, shaved and/or balding head, 25-30-years-old, 5’11” to 6’0”, 190-200 lbs., wearing a white T-shirt with grey sweatpants and possibly a hooded sweatshirt. This individual is transient in appearance.

The police department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating this described individual who detectives believe may have been loitering and/or casing the area during the New Year’s Eve weekend.

Anyone with additional information regarding this individual is encouraged to call Detective Leone at (310) 458-8949; Sgt. Skogh 310-458-8992; or the Santa Monica Police Department (available 24 hours) at (310) 458-8491.