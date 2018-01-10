Santa Monica Public Library presents An Afternoon with the L.A. Harptette on Sunday, January 28, 2018, at 3:00 pm in the Main Library’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Auditorium, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

The L.A. Harptette – comprised of harpists Mary Dropkin, Paul Baker, Laura Griffin-Casey, and Jillian Risigari-Gai Lopez – presents an afternoon of music originally written for harp quartet by Bernard Andrès, Bruce Broughton and John Wickey, as well as transcriptions of works by Claude Debussy, George Frideric Handel and Scott Joplin. Founded in 2014, the LA Harptettefeatures an uncommon grouping of instruments performing a variety of works, bringing the beauty and versatility of the harp to a wider audience. LA Harptette’s repertoire consists of original works for harp quartet, arrangements of orchestral works well known to audiences, and medleys of show tunes – a repertoire guaranteed to please all audiences!

This program is free and open to all ages. Seating is limited and on a first arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to the event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, R10 and 18. The Expo Line and Big Blue Bus lines 2, 3, R3 and 9 stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.