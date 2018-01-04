SMPD Conducting Bike Safety Enforcement Operations Friday

The Santa Monica Police Department will be conducting Bike and Pedestrian Safety

Enforcement Operations with focused enforcement efforts on primary collision factors involving motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Police Department periodically identifies locations where bike and pedestrian collisions are prevalent, along with the violations that led to those collisions. In an effort to lower deaths and injuries, officers will be on duty patrolling areas where bike and pedestrian traffic collisions occur.

Field enforcement operations are scheduled for Friday January 5, 2018 from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday January 8, 2018 from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Officers will be on the lookout for violations by drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians that can potentially lead to life altering injuries. Special enforcement efforts will be directed towards drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals, failing to yield to pedestrians in cross walks and similar dangerous violations.

Additionally, enforcement will occur for observed violations when pedestrians cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way. Bicyclists will be issued citations when they fail to follow similar traffic laws that also apply to motorists.

Bicyclists are encouraged to always wear a helmet; those under 18 years of age must wear helmets by law. Pedestrians should cross the street only in marked crosswalks or at corners. Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.