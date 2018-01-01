Alert Police Blotter 12/25/17-12/29/17

By Tim Broughton

Tread Carefully.

On Monday, December 4, at 5:10 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police

Department were in the area of Second Street and Arizona Avenue when they

witnessed a person crossing the road against an illuminated sign that signaled,

“Don’t Walk.” The officers approached the subject and asked him to stop so that

they could enlighten him about the violation but this man refused and attempted

to walk away from the officers. The officers chased after this man and caught and

detained him before asking him for some identification. The man refused to

supply the officers with any identification so they arrested him and he was later

charged with resisting and obstructing an officer in the execution of his duties.

Bail was set at $10,000.

Sleeping In The Civic.

On Tuesday, December 5, at 5:20 a.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police

Department were on a routine patrol in the area of the Santa Monica Civic

Auditorium when they chanced upon a pair of individuals who had set up a

campsite on the north side of the property. The officers were mindful that this

was an ongoing problem due to the ever-increasing number of people in Santa

Monica who were homeless. The officers approached the pair of campers and

told them that they were not allowed by law to set up the campsite at that

location. Both of these individuals were uncooperative and displayed a complete

disregard for the municipal code that prohibited them from camping in the area.

The officers also noted that they were evasive and refused to furnish the officers

with any verifiable identification. The officers arrested the pair, one aged 39 and

homeless) and the other aged 19 and also homeless and they were both charged

with illegal camping and giving false information to a police officer. They were

released after being issued with their citations.

Fitting Room Fraud.

On Tuesday December 12, at 3L20 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police

Department were called out to the Bloomingdale’s Department Store in order to

investigate a suspected theft. The officers went to the store and met with the

Loss Prevention Agents of the store who told them that they had been monitoring

a suspect as she had entered the store and that they had her in their custody as a

result of her activities. The Loss Prevention Agents told the officers that after the

suspect had entered the store she had selected several items from the displays

and taken the items into a fitting room. The suspect had exited the fitting room

after a few minutes and walked towards the exit without paying for any of the

merchandise. The Loss Prevention Agents followed the suspect out of the store

and confronted her and it was at that moment that they discovered that this

individual had taken goods to the value of $447 concealed in a large bag. The

suspect aged 18 and from Los Angeles, was charged with shoplifting and bail was

set in the amount of $5,000.

The Entrance To Jail.

On Friday, December 15, at 5:00 a.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police

Department were conducting routine checks for livability issues in the downtown

area of Santa Monica when they happened upon a woman sleeping in the

doorway of 1423 Second Street. The officers were mindful that this woman was,

by virtue of sleeping at that location, was in violation of Santa Monica Municipal

Code number 4.08.097(a). This code prohibits people sleeping in doorways in

Downtown Santa Monica. The officers approached this woman and spoke with

her, reminding her of the Municipal Code and asking her for some identification.

The woman did not have any such documents so the officers arrested this 29-

year-old homeless woman and she was later charged with the sleeping in the

doorway violation. Bail was set at $500.