Malibu Senior Center to Host Free Lecture “The Market Beat” December 15

The Malibu Senior Center is hosting a free lecture, “The Market Beat,” on Friday, December 15 from 11:30AM – 12:30 PM. The lecture, facilitated by Kal Klatte, will offer insights into how economics have affected the stock market. Join the discussion with like-minded people who want to learn, educate, have fun and invest better.

This informal discussion group will meet at Malibu City Hall in the Multi-Purpose Room. For more information call the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357.