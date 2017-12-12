City Hall Construction Impacts This Holiday Season: Demolition Work to Occur December 18 – January 5

The City of Santa Monica is building the future City Hall campus set to be completed in 2020. To mitigate public impacts as much as possible, intense construction is taking place over the holidays between December 18 and January 5. Here’s a snapshot of the work that is occurring:

Demolition work December 18, 2017 – January 2, 2018 : The north stairwell tower, former fire truck bay and south retaining wall will be demolished.

: The north stairwell tower, former fire truck bay and south retaining wall will be demolished. Demolition clean up January 3 – 5, 2018 : Cleanup work to clear the site.

This work would normally take up to five weeks to complete. In order to expedite the project, construction will run from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to restrict this work to only three weeks. Heavy equipment like jackhammers and munchers will be used.

City Hall will remain open for normal operation, but anyone visiting City Hall should be prepared for loud noise. We will provide earplugs to customers, but anyone who can wait to visit us until after January 5, 2018 will have a more pleasant experience. The City appreciates the public’s patience during the construction of the City Services Building.

Additionally, the rear courtyard of City Hall is now closed through 2020. Customers are asked to visit us through the front entrance.

If the public has questions about construction, they can contact [email protected] or 310-4580-8368. For more information, visit smgov.net/cityhall2020.