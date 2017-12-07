Department of Animal Care Responds to Los Angeles Fires

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care (DACC) and Control has been working around the clock to rescue animals and provide safe sheltering for animals as a result of the active fires that have affected thousands of Los Angeles County residents.

DACC is currently sheltering 173 animals including dogs and cats, horses, llamas, donkeys, and other large animals. Many of these animals are located at Pierce College which is at capacity and not accepting additional animals at this time.

Three horses sheltered at Pierce College were rescued by our Animal Control Officers. Sadly they presented with severe burns and are under intensive veterinary treatment for burns, smoke inhalation, dehydration and stress. Veterinarians on site at Pierce College are evaluating all of the animals in DACC care and have provided 24 hour care.

The Los Angeles County Equine Response Team (LACDACERT) volunteers have been activated and are supporting staff activities.

Sites currently open for sheltering additional animals include the following:

For horses and other large animals-

ANTELOPE VALLEY FAIRGROUNDS – (661) 948-6060

2551 W Avenue H, Lancaster, CA 93536

(Animal shelter only, Accepting large animals, including horses)

Dogs, cats and small pets:

SYLMAR RECREATION CENTER – Mobile Animal Shelter (by DACC)

13109 Borden Avenue, Sylmar, CA

WEST VALLEY ANIMAL SHELTER – (888) 452-7381 (by the City of Los Angeles)

20655 Plummer Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311

(Small animal shelter only)

EAST VALLEY ANIMAL SHELTER – (888) 452-7381 (By the City of Los Angeles)

14409 Van Owen St, Los Angeles, CA 91405

(Small animal shelter only)