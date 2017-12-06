Santa Monica Smoke Advisory: Southern California Fires Impact on Outdoor & School Activities

Air quality in Santa Monica is poor today according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District due to the Creek Fire. Residents and those visiting Santa Monica are advised to reduce outdoor and physical activity.

L.A. County Public Health advises residents and workers in the city to follow these steps to mitigate the impacts of the poor air quality:

Reduce outdoor and physical activity today. This is especially important for children, women who are pregnant, and those with asthma and other respiratory diseases.

Try to keep indoor air as clean as possible by keeping windows and doors closed. Air conditioners that re-circulate air within the home can help filter out harmful particles.

Avoid using air conditioning units that only draw in air from the outside or that do not have a re-circulating option. Residents should check the filters on their air conditioners and replace them regularly. Indoor air filtration devices with HEPA filters can further reduce the level of particles that circulate indoors.

If it is too hot during the day to keep the doors or windows closed and you do not have an air conditioning unit that re-circulates indoor air, consider going to an air conditioned public place, such as a library or shopping center, to stay cool and to protect yourself from harmful air.

Do not use fireplaces (either wood burning or gas), candles, and vacuums. Use damp cloths to clean dusty indoor surfaces. Do not smoke.

If you have symptoms of lung or heart disease that may be related to smoke exposure, including severe coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness, contact your doctor immediately or go to an urgent care center. If life threatening, please contact 911.

Avoid leaving your pets outdoors, particularly at night. Pets should be brought into an indoor location, such as an enclosed garage or a house.

The Santa Monice Fire Department deployed two engines to the Thomas Fire at 11 p.m. last night as part of our Mutual Aid Strike Team with Culver City FD and Beverly Hills FD. They have been working through the night battling multiple structure fires around the Santa Paula/Ventura area. At 8:30 this morning, Los Angeles City Fire (LAFD) requested a strike team deployment to the Creek Fire in the Sylmar area. SMFD sent one Engine and one Battalion Chief to assist. They are currently assisting LAFD with multiple structure fires in that area. SMFD has a total of 13 members deployed to area fires and has recalled off-duty personnel to staff reserve engines. There is no interruption in emergency services to the Santa Monica community while the Strike Teams are deployed.