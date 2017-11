Santa Monica College (SMC) Women’s Soccer Team travelled to Los Angeles Valley College (LAVC) Friday Nov. 10 for a Western State South conference soccer match and won 4-0 to end the season perfect in conference play at 8-0 and finish the season overall 15-3-2. The SMC women’s soccer team is first soccer team men’s or women’s to win a conference title and go perfect during conference play.

