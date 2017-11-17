It’s Electrifying! Charging Stations Are Go

Santa Monica City Council adopted an Electric Vehicle Action Plan Tues. Nov. 14 which will triple the number of public charging stations in Santa Monica within three years. The plan focuses on expanding charging opportunities for residents who live in multi-unit residential buildings and neighborhoods, where charging infrastructure is more challenging to install, according to the City.

“Santa Monica is supportive of the electrification of all mobility options as a key way to reduce carbon emissions,” said Mayor Ted Winterer. “Electric vehicles can dramatically reduce emissions, but there are barriers to charging for residents who live in apartments and may not have a dedicated parking space. This plan helps these residents and others who are considering EVs over gas-powered cars.”

The City will expand its public network of charging ports from 89 to over 300 within three years, including curbside charging, streetlight charging and fast charging stations. The plan includes measures to increase requirements for EV-ready parking spaces in new construction, offers rebates to support EV charging infrastructure, includes public outreach, and identifies a long-term plan to recoup the cost of electricity at public charging stations.

“Implementation of this plan will help facilitate the rapid transition to more sustainable forms of transportation and keep Santa Monica on the leading edge of this technological transformation,” said Public Works Assistant Director Dean Kubani.

The plan comes at a time when electric vehicles are becoming more available to the mass market and are expected to increase significantly in the coming years. The State of California aims to have 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2025. Transitioning vehicles to electric will provide a significant boost to Santa Monica’s carbon reduction efforts as vehicles account for 64 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions.

Implementing the plan will cost $2.4 million in the process, supplemented by grants from state agencies and Southern California Edison.

For information about the plan and resources for electric vehicles, head to smgov.net/electricvehicles. Beep beep!