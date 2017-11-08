Santa Monica Symphony to Host Free Concert December 3

Step into the holiday season with Santa Monica Symphony’s Winter Holiday Concert as the orchestra presents romantic masterpieces by Rossini, Korngold and Sibelius.

The evening will begin with the legendary overture La Gazza Ladra, also known as “The Thieving Magpie,” by Gioachino Rossini. The concert will also feature Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D major, performed by the world-renowned rising star, Annelle Gregory, with her outstanding technique and fearless virtuosity. Finally, Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No.1 in E Minor, with its amazingly rich orchestral timbre and texture, will be the crowning finale of the evening.

The concert will be held at 7 pm, Sunday, December 3, at Barnum Hall on the campus of Santa Monica High School. All Santa Monica Symphony Concerts are FREE and open seating. There will also be a pre-concert lecture by composer Russell Steinberg from 6 – 6:30 pm.