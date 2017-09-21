Zac Efron, James Marsden and Many Celebs Participate in the Nautica Malibu Triathlon

On Sunday, September 17th, beachgoers were able to BAE-watch while Zac Efron, James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth, Karla Souza, Jack Falahee, Beverley Mitchell and more competed in the 31st annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon presented by Equinox (www.nauticamalibutri.com) at Zuma Beach.
The triathlon consists of a half-mile ocean swim, 17-mile bike course and a 4-mile run with proceeds benefitting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Pediatric Cancer Research Program (www.chla.org), which is dedicated to preventing and curing childhood cancer.
With over 5,000 participants, this year brought in over $1.142MM to support CHLA.
Sightings from the event:
- In anticipation of his birthday tomorrow, James Marsden celebrated with a 4-mile run as a part of Team Westworld with teammates Luke Hemsworth and Max Jaben
- Beverley Mitchell and Geoff Stults had a 7th Heaven reunion on Zuma Beach and congratulated each other on a job well done
- Zac Efron looked Baywatch ready on his bike with Team Flow members Conor Dwyer (Olympic Gold Medalist) and brother Dylan Efron
- Jon Cryer and Joel McHale competed as Team Two and Half Men, along with James Accor, and placed 1st in the Celebrity Male Relay Division
- How To Get Away With Murder actors Conrad Ricamora and Jack Falahee finished 1st and 2nd place for the Celebrity Male Individual Division