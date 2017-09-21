Zac Efron, James Marsden and Many Celebs Participate in the Nautica Malibu Triathlon

On Sunday, September 17th, beachgoers were able to BAE-watch while Zac Efron, James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth, Karla Souza, Jack Falahee, Beverley Mitchell and more competed in the 31st annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon presented by Equinox (www.nauticamalibutri.com) at Zuma Beach.

The triathlon consists of a half-mile ocean swim, 17-mile bike course and a 4-mile run with proceeds benefitting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Pediatric Cancer Research Program (www.chla.org), which is dedicated to preventing and curing childhood cancer.

With over 5,000 participants, this year brought in over $1.142MM to support CHLA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sightings from the event :