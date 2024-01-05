January 5, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Arrest Made in Shocking Blair Hills Sexual Assault: Culver City Police Apprehend Suspect

Culver City Police Chief Jason Sims Announced the Arrest This Morning

Breaking news: There has been an arrest in the tragic and disturbing sexual assault committed on December 2 in the Blair Hills neighborhood in Culver City. A suspect has been identified and arrested by the Culver City Police Department. The suspect was identified through DNA evidence and named by Culver City Police Chief Jason Sims in a press conference this morning as 35-year-old Marcos Maldanado.

The suspect was arrested on a bus on the 5 Freeway headed towards Bakersfield yesterday after he left a Downtown Los Angeles hotel. He was booked at the Culver City Police Department and charged with aggravated sexual assault on a minor.

The suspect is in custody and is being held on a bail of $1.25 million. Maldanado will be arraigned on Monday, December 8. Culver City Police are still seeking information on the case and the suspect as the investigation is ongoing. Chief of Police Jason Sims wants to encourage any other victims or anyone with knowledge of Marcos Maldanado to come forward and contact the Culver City Police Department as soon as possible.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Ryan Thompson at (310) 253-6302. You may also provide information by emailing tips@culvercity.org.

