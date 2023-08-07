CCPD Officers Resolve Tense Standoff with Mentally Distressed Individual

Officers De-Escalate Situation Involving Armed Subject Near Local Store

By Dolores Quintana

On August 4 at 6:30 pm, Culver City Police Department (CCPD) officers responded to a distress call reporting a subject wielding a knife and making threats in the vicinity of a liquor store located at the intersection of Washington Blvd and Cattaraugus Ave.

Upon arrival, the officers encountered the subject, who quickly retreated into a restroom and barricaded himself inside. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the officers swiftly began to establish rapport with the individual in an effort to defuse the potentially dangerous standoff.

Over the course of 30 minutes, the officers engaged in a dialogue with the subject, displaying empathy and sincerity while maintaining clear communication. Through their diligent efforts, they were successful in persuading the individual to voluntarily exit the restroom without a weapon in hand.

With the immediate threat resolved, the subject was taken into custody and subsequently transported to a local hospital for a comprehensive mental health evaluation.