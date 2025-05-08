May 9, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

DA Files Felony Stalking Charges After Bel-Air Gate Crash at Jennifer Aniston’s Home

Photo: YouTube

Judge Orders Mental Evaluation for Man Who Drove Into the Actress’ Property

Criminal charges have been filed against a Mississippi man accused of stalking a woman and crashing through the front gate of her Bel-Air residence, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced Wednesday. The press release refers to the victim as Jennifer A, per the district attorney’s policy in stalking cases. 

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, of New Albany, Mississippi, faces one count each of felony stalking and felony vandalism, along with an enhancement for allegedly posing a threat of great bodily harm. His arraignment is set for May 8 in Department 30 of the Airport Courthouse. Prosecutors are requesting that bail be set at $150,000.

Authorities allege Carwyle repeatedly harassed the victim, actress Jennifer Aniston, over two years beginning in March 2023, sending her unsolicited messages via email, voicemail, and social media platforms. In some of those messages, Carwyle reportedly referred to the actress as his wife. 

According to media reports, the judge has ordered that the man undergo a mental competency hearing. Carwyle has also been ordered to stay 100 feet from Aniston’s home and not to have any contact with her. 

That alleged harassment culminated on May 5, when Carwyle reportedly drove his vehicle through the property’s front gate around 12:20 p.m., causing extensive damage. A private security guard apprehended him before LAPD officers arrived on the scene and took him into custody.

If convicted, Carwyle could serve up to three years in state prison.

Deputy District Attorney Sam Hulefeld of the Stalking and Threat Assessment Team is prosecuting the case, which remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

Laughter Heals: Sober & Standing (Up!) Returns to El Rey Theatre for Mental Health Month

May 9, 2025

Read more
May 9, 2025

Comedians in Recovery Take the Stage to Raise Funds for Phoenix House California Laughter will once again echo through the...
News

Sunshine Beach Volleyball Camps: Register Open for Summer Camps

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Summer is coming. For young volleyball athletes, that means registration for the Sunshine Westside Beach Camp and South Bay Beach...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Own Takes Home Top Beer Honors with a World-Class Brew

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Basil, Citrus, and Craftsmanship: See Which Local Brewery Just Won Big Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) just took home a...

Photo Credit: ArtsUP! LA
Entertainment, News

World Premiere of ‘The Enemy of Oz’ Spotlights Blind Performers and Powerful Themes

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

ArtsUP! LA Debuts Visually Impaired Cast in Powerful Oz-Inspired Performance In a dynamic reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s iconic universe,...

Photo: BHPD Facebook
News

LAPD and BHPD Alert Public to Rise in Distraction Thefts Targeting Elderly Across Los Angeles

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Suspects Using Sleight-of-Hand and Fake Jewelry to Rob Unsuspecting Seniors Los Angeles and Beverly Hills Police Departments are sounding the...

Photo Credit: Culver City
News

Downtown Culver City to Host 21st Annual Classic Car Show on May 10

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Community Event to Benefit Local Nonprofit Organizations  Hundreds of vintage and customized vehicles will roll into Downtown Culver City on...
News

Shore Hotel: Your Destination for Local Events, Celebrations

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Cinco de Mayo, Pride Month and More Parties This Summer Shore Hotel, a luxury hotel nestled in the heart of...
News, Video

(Video) Petitgrain Boulangerie’s Party For Its One Year Anniversary

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

We got the gifts with a DJ, free cookies, croissants and affogatos. Congratulations to the co-owners Clémence de Lutz and...
News, Video

(Video) Socalo’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Co-Owner Susan Feniger Offers Diners Chapulines While Co-Owner Mary Sue Milliken works behind the scenes. Chef Makes Tlayudas on the...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

“Forte dei Marmi Fridays” Brings Italian Elegance and Fresh Seafood to Brentwood

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

New Lunch and Dinner Series Features Traditional Italian Dishes from Tuscany There is a new weekly dining experience bringing the...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Meet the Man Behind the Burritos: Severiano Gonzalez Marks Four Decades at Tito’s Tacos

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

One Man’s Dedication, Four Decades of Flavor: Tito’s Senior Cook Speaks By Dolores Quintana Severiano Gonzalez is the senior cook...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tyla Teams Up with Erewhon for Limited-Edition “Bliss” Smoothie Benefiting Girls’ Education

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

Tyla’s Smoothie Is Here. Blissfully Bright, Nutrient-Packed, and for a Good Cause Erewhon has teamed up with Grammy-winning musician Tyla...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Here’s Looking At You to Close Permanently on June 13 After Nearly 10 Years of Culinary Impact in L.A.

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

Beloved restaurant bids farewell with heartfelt message from co-founder Lien Ta After nearly ten years of culinary creativity and community,...
News

Camp Integem: Step into the Future

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

Explore, Create, and Launch Beyond! This summer, kids are invited to make magic as they journey into the fun-filled, hands-on...

Photo: Culver City
News, Real Estate

Culver City Debuts Online Portal to Expand Community Role in Homeless Outreach

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

New Online Tool Empowers Residents to Report Concerns to City Services Culver City has introduced a new online portal to...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR