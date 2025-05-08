DA Files Felony Stalking Charges After Bel-Air Gate Crash at Jennifer Aniston’s Home

Judge Orders Mental Evaluation for Man Who Drove Into the Actress’ Property

Criminal charges have been filed against a Mississippi man accused of stalking a woman and crashing through the front gate of her Bel-Air residence, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced Wednesday. The press release refers to the victim as Jennifer A, per the district attorney’s policy in stalking cases.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, of New Albany, Mississippi, faces one count each of felony stalking and felony vandalism, along with an enhancement for allegedly posing a threat of great bodily harm. His arraignment is set for May 8 in Department 30 of the Airport Courthouse. Prosecutors are requesting that bail be set at $150,000.

Authorities allege Carwyle repeatedly harassed the victim, actress Jennifer Aniston, over two years beginning in March 2023, sending her unsolicited messages via email, voicemail, and social media platforms. In some of those messages, Carwyle reportedly referred to the actress as his wife.

According to media reports, the judge has ordered that the man undergo a mental competency hearing. Carwyle has also been ordered to stay 100 feet from Aniston’s home and not to have any contact with her.

That alleged harassment culminated on May 5, when Carwyle reportedly drove his vehicle through the property’s front gate around 12:20 p.m., causing extensive damage. A private security guard apprehended him before LAPD officers arrived on the scene and took him into custody.

If convicted, Carwyle could serve up to three years in state prison.

Deputy District Attorney Sam Hulefeld of the Stalking and Threat Assessment Team is prosecuting the case, which remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department