“Forte dei Marmi Fridays” Brings Italian Elegance and Fresh Seafood to Brentwood

New Lunch and Dinner Series Features Traditional Italian Dishes from Tuscany

There is a new weekly dining experience bringing the charm and culinary traditions of Italy’s northern coast to Brentwood. Beginning Friday, May 9, Toscana Brentwood will debut “Forte dei Marmi Fridays,” a weekly lunch and dinner series inspired by the timeless flavors and relaxed elegance of the famed Tuscan seaside town.

Known for its golden beaches, high-end appeal, and reputation as a haven for artists and aristocrats, Forte dei Marmi has long embodied the essence of La Dolce Vita. Now, diners in Los Angeles can sample that same atmosphere through an elevated menu showcasing coastal Italian ingredients and expertly curated wine pairings.

Each Friday, guests will be invited to indulge in a signature seafood platter, featuring Misty Point and Kumamoto oysters, black tiger shrimp, black mussels, baby Manila clams, sea urchin, tuna tartare, and half a lobster tail served over ice. The presentation is accompanied by classic cocktail sauce and red wine mignonette.

In addition to the raw bar centerpiece, the menu will feature rotating pasta and fish specials, beginning with two standout dishes:

Paccheri with Lobster: Half lobster in marinara sauce with al dente paccheri pasta.



Whole Grilled Branzino: Mediterranean sea bass served with sautéed green beans.



The weekly offering also includes select wine pairings that complement the coastal flavors:

Sparkling: Bellavista, Franciacorta – noted for its light bubbles and floral citrus notes.



White: Gaja Vistamare, Toscana – a vibrant wine with tropical and maritime characteristics.



Red: Cerbaiona Rosso di Montalcino – a soft, fruit-forward red that captures Tuscan tradition.



With its combination of fresh seafood, traditional Italian recipes, and regional wines, “Forte dei Marmi Fridays” aims to provide a culinary escape to the Tuscan coast—no passport required.

Reservations are strongly encouraged due to limited seating for the Friday-only special.