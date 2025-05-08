May 9, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAPD and BHPD Alert Public to Rise in Distraction Thefts Targeting Elderly Across Los Angeles

Photo: BHPD Facebook

Suspects Using Sleight-of-Hand and Fake Jewelry to Rob Unsuspecting Seniors

Los Angeles and Beverly Hills Police Departments are sounding the alarm over a growing trend of distraction-based thefts and robberies, with elderly Hispanic residents being disproportionately targeted in neighborhoods across the city.

According to the authorities, suspects, typically a man and a woman believed to be of Caucasian or possibly Eastern European descent, have been approaching victims in residential areas during the daytime, often on foot or in rented vehicles. The pair employs various tactics to distract their targets, including feigning interest in prayer, offering compliments, or asking for directions.

Once engaged in conversation, the suspects present the victim with what appears to be a new piece of jewelry, claiming it is of greater value. While pretending to adorn the victim with the fake item, they simultaneously remove and steal the victim’s real jewelry using sleight-of-hand techniques. Many victims are unaware they’ve been robbed until the suspects have already fled the scene, often with children in the vehicle to further deflect attention.

Police are advising community members—especially those with elderly family or neighbors—to remain vigilant and share crime prevention strategies, particularly with individuals who may not use social media or routinely receive public safety updates.

Safety Tips from the Police:

  • Avoid interacting with individuals who approach from a vehicle.
  • Report any suspicious activity or unfamiliar cars lingering in your neighborhood. When possible, record the vehicle’s license plate and provide a suspect description.
  • If you’ve been victimized, refrain from handling fake jewelry with your bare hands to preserve any potential DNA evidence.
  • Share this information with older members of the community who may not be aware of current crime trends.

The LAPD urges anyone with information about these incidents to call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anonymous tips can be submitted through the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477), via www.lacrimestoppers.org, or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app by selecting L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as the local program.

