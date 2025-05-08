May 8, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Shore Hotel: Your Destination for Local Events, Celebrations

Cinco de Mayo, Pride Month and More Parties This Summer

Shore Hotel, a luxury hotel nestled in the heart of Santa Monica, is inviting locals to monthly coastal experiences at its serene indoor and outdoor event spaces, and newly renovated Shoreside Restaurant & Bar.

Shore Hotel is a LEED-certified, 164-key property that hostsstunning views of the Pacific Ocean, luxurious comfort and modern amenities such as an outdoor pool, fitness center, meeting space, bike rentals and more.

“Shore Hotel gives you a luxury experience close to home with gorgeous views of golden hour off Ocean Avenue. As you plan your upcoming holidays, events and celebrations this summer, we want you to join us and make Shore Hotel your destination for special events and parties,” said Jannelle Hill, Shore Hotel’s Junior Sales Manager.

This year, Hill has contributed to enhancing Shore Hotel’s nightlife by curating special holiday celebrations and special events.

For St. Patrick’s Day, Shore Hotel partnered with Red Bull and created a signature drink menu that made guests feel lucky as they enjoyed green beer, green shots and Irish nachos on the poolside — the event was free to attend and open to the public.

On Earth Day, Shore Hotel curated a plant-based menu for yoga hour with a special guest instructor and celebrated sustainability, one of the hotel’s core values. 

Looking forward to the next few months, Hill said she’s excited for what’s to come for guests and locals this summer. In May, Shore Hotel will host a Cinco de Mayo celebration, inviting locals to enjoy food and drinks while celebrating with friends and family.

“June, July and August are a busy season for us, we want to pump something fun out for returning hotel guests as well,” Hill said. “Shore Hotel is an affordable destination for family vacations with guests returning often to enjoy our luxury amenities.”

While more parties and events hosted by Shore Hotel are to be determined, follow Shore Hotel on Facebook for upcoming promotions.

For locals looking for flexible indoor and outdoor spaces to hold business meetings, celebrations and special occasions, Shore Hotel invites you to submit an online proposal request to host your upcoming event.

Near the pool, Shore Hotel features four exclusive shaded cabanas for rental. Enjoy complimentary bottled water, access to Wi-Fi, poolside service and a selection of food and beverages for your small gathering up to six people. Perfect for unwinding or hosting small gatherings, the cabanas are available to both hotel guests and locals. To reserve, please email info@shorehotel.com.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Petitgrain Boulangerie’s Party For Its One Year Anniversary

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

We got the gifts with a DJ, free cookies, croissants and affogatos. Congratulations to the co-owners Clémence de Lutz and...
News, Video

(Video) Socalo’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Co-Owner Susan Feniger Offers Diners Chapulines While Co-Owner Mary Sue Milliken works behind the scenes. Chef Makes Tlayudas on the...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

“Forte dei Marmi Fridays” Brings Italian Elegance and Fresh Seafood to Brentwood

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

New Lunch and Dinner Series Features Traditional Italian Dishes from Tuscany There is a new weekly dining experience bringing the...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Meet the Man Behind the Burritos: Severiano Gonzalez Marks Four Decades at Tito’s Tacos

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

One Man’s Dedication, Four Decades of Flavor: Tito’s Senior Cook Speaks By Dolores Quintana Severiano Gonzalez is the senior cook...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tyla Teams Up with Erewhon for Limited-Edition “Bliss” Smoothie Benefiting Girls’ Education

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

Tyla’s Smoothie Is Here. Blissfully Bright, Nutrient-Packed, and for a Good Cause Erewhon has teamed up with Grammy-winning musician Tyla...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Here’s Looking At You to Close Permanently on June 13 After Nearly 10 Years of Culinary Impact in L.A.

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

Beloved restaurant bids farewell with heartfelt message from co-founder Lien Ta After nearly ten years of culinary creativity and community,...
News

Camp Integem: Step into the Future

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

Explore, Create, and Launch Beyond! This summer, kids are invited to make magic as they journey into the fun-filled, hands-on...

Photo: Culver City
News, Real Estate

Culver City Debuts Online Portal to Expand Community Role in Homeless Outreach

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

New Online Tool Empowers Residents to Report Concerns to City Services Culver City has introduced a new online portal to...

Photo: Official
News

Whistleblower Claims Accuse LAHSA Chief of Misconduct, Data Suppression

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

Inside Safe Data Allegedly Withheld to Protect Mayor’s Image  Los Angeles’ top homeless services official is facing serious allegations of...

Photo: Official
News

Assembly Honors Beverly Hills Councilmember for Holocaust Remembrance and Public Service

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

Beverly Hills Leader Honored for Holocaust Remembrance and Civic Impact Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Hollywood) has named Beverly Hills Councilmember...

Photo: YouTube
News

Former Security Guard Charged With Murder in Deadly Spartan College Shooting

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

Inglewood College Tragedy: Gun Violence Leaves One Dead, One Critically Injured Jesse Figueroa, a former security guard, faces multiple felony...

Photo: LASD
News

Search Underway for Missing Man Last Seen in West Hollywood

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

Sheriff’s Department Investigating Disappearance of Local Man The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is asking for the public’s assistance...

Photo: CAIR
News

New Lawsuit Alleges Excessive Force by CHP, LAPD at UCLA Pro-Palestine Protest in 2024

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

Civil Rights Groups Say Law Enforcement Violated Students’ Rights Civil rights attorneys representing demonstrators at UCLA have filed a federal...

Photo: YouTube
News

Caltrans Gives an Update on Sepulveda Pass 405 Project

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

Freeway Rehab Project Through the Sepulveda Pass Start Date is TBA Update: Caltrans has not delayed the I-405 project, and...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City to Honor Fallen Officers with Memorial Ceremony and Police Ride Tribute

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

Police Riders to Arrive in Tribute as Culver City Remembers CCPD Officers  Law enforcement officials, families, and community members will...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR