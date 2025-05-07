Tyla Teams Up with Erewhon for Limited-Edition “Bliss” Smoothie Benefiting Girls’ Education

Tyla’s Smoothie Is Here. Blissfully Bright, Nutrient-Packed, and for a Good Cause

Erewhon has teamed up with Grammy-winning musician Tyla to launch its latest celebrity smoothie, “Bliss by Tyla,” a tropical and floral-infused blend now available at the upscale grocer’s tonic bars through mid-May.

The limited-edition smoothie, priced at $22, combines fresh and organic ingredients with a philanthropic mission. A portion of the proceeds will benefit 18twenty8®, a nonprofit organization that supports the education and personal development of young women in South Africa.

The “Bliss by Tyla” smoothie features a vibrant blend of Malk Organic Coconut Milk, marking the retail debut of the brand’s new coconut-based product, along with Vita Coco Organic Coconut Water, Ultima Lemonade Electrolyte Mix, and Eidon Ionic Minerals Silica. Fruit-forward flavors come from organic mango, pineapple, and lemon juice, balanced with a swirl of dragon fruit, coconut cream, and hibiscus tea for a fragrant, floral note. Vanilla collagen and a touch of maple syrup round out the smoothie’s nutrient-rich and subtly sweet profile.

Known for its cult-like following and viral health drinks, Erewhon has previously launched collaborations with celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, and Bella Hadid. The store’s latest partnership with Tyla underscores its continued push to blend wellness trends with pop culture appeal, all while supporting charitable causes.

The “Bliss by Tyla” smoothie is available at all Erewhon locations across Los Angeles through mid-May.