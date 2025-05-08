Downtown Culver City to Host 21st Annual Classic Car Show on May 10

Community Event to Benefit Local Nonprofit Organizations

Hundreds of vintage and customized vehicles will roll into Downtown Culver City on Saturday, May 10, as the 21st Annual Culver City Car Show returns for a daylong celebration of Southern California car culture.

The free community event, organized by the Culver City Exchange Club in partnership with the City of Culver City, will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., transforming city streets into a showcase of classic cars, hot rods, custom builds, and lowriders. The car show also includes live music, family-friendly entertainment, and access to local shops and eateries throughout Downtown Culver City.

This year’s event continues the Exchange Club’s mission of supporting community-based initiatives. Proceeds and sponsorships benefit local nonprofit organizations and programs. Club members are drawn from across Culver City and neighboring communities, with deep ties to local businesses and civic life.

Photo Credit: Culver City

Attendees are encouraged to use public transportation, including Culver CityBus and the City’s Circulator service, which connects to the Culver City Expo Line Station. Limited parking will be available at the Watseka, Cardiff, and Ince parking structures downtown. Residential street parking is discouraged.

For real-time transit updates and trip planning, riders can download the Next CCBus app or visit the Culver CityBus website.

Visitors are invited to explore the unique charm of Culver City while enjoying chrome-covered classics, lively performances, and the spirit of community that has made the Car Show a fixture for more than two decades.