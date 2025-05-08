(Video) Socalo’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Co-Owner Susan Feniger Offers Diners Chapulines While Co-Owner Mary Sue Milliken works behind the scenes. Chef Makes Tlayudas on the Grill. Let’s not forget the chips, salsa, and delicious tacos. Or the Tlayuda. Finally, a Brownie For Dessert

Co-Owner Susan Feniger Offers Diners Chapulines While Co-Owner Mary Sue Milliken works behind the scenes. Chef Makes Tlayudas on the Grill. Let's not forget the chips, salsa, and delicious tacos. Or the Tlayuda. Finally, a Brownie For Dessert pic.twitter.com/Q6qcxIbKKG — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) May 8, 2025