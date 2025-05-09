Laughter Heals: Sober & Standing (Up!) Returns to El Rey Theatre for Mental Health Month

Comedians in Recovery Take the Stage to Raise Funds for Phoenix House California

Laughter will once again echo through the El Rey Theatre on May 10 as Phoenix House California (PHC) brings back Sober & Standing (Up!)—a comedy fundraiser spotlighting mental health and substance use recovery during Mental Health Month.

The evening of stand-up features an all-star lineup of comedians in recovery, including Margaret Cho, Dustin Ybarra, Greg Baldwin, and Ally Weinhold. Each performer draws on personal experience to deliver powerful, often poignant humor, turning their own paths through adversity into a testament to resilience and healing.

The show takes place on Saturday, May 10, 2025. The doors open at 6:30 PM, the show begins at 7:00 PM at the El Rey Theatre, 5515 Wilshire Boulevard. You can purchase tickets here.

“Laughter is a powerful tool for reducing stress, strengthening connection, and supporting mental well-being,” said Dr. Alice Gleghorn, President and CEO of Phoenix House California. “During Mental Health Month, it’s more important than ever to spotlight recovery, break stigma, and remind people that healing is possible with the right support.”

The event follows a sold-out debut in 2024 and serves as both a celebration and a call to action. All proceeds will support PHC’s treatment programs, which offer critical mental health and substance use services to underserved and uninsured communities. With one in seven Americans affected by mental health and substance use disorders—and only one in ten receiving treatment—the fundraiser aims to close that gap.