‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations.
Video sponsored by School of Rock.
Westside Artist Collective Brings Flight of Voices & Wine
Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.
October 13, 2022 Staff Report
New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...
Beer and BBQ Fest Coming to Culver City This Weekend
October 13, 2022 Staff Report
BlocktoberFest returns to Maple Block Meat Company By Dolores Quintana A BBQ and beer festival is coming to Culver City...
Following September Fire, Restaurateurs in Palms Strip Mall in Tough Spot
September 17 fire destroys feline boarding center killing 17 cats. Nearby restaurant owners now struggling to make ends meet By...
Local Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games
October 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games..Video sponsored by School of Rock.
Culver City Fire Department Girls Camp Registration is Now Open
Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Culver City Fire Department’s Girls Camp registration...
Westside Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Returns This Sunday
Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...
Spooky Saturday Comes to Culver City This Weekend
October 11, 2022 Staff Report
Music, Crafts, Trick or Treating and More on Saturday, October 15 Halloween is almost here! Save the date for a...
Get Ready For Fall With YMCA’s Pumpkin Patch
October 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...
Wilshire Blvd to Receive Safety Upgrades and Repaving
October 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd. .Video sponsored...
Wildly-Popular Konbi Comes to Culver City
October 6, 2022 Staff Report
By Dolores Quintana Konbi has come to Culver City from its origins on the Eastside in Echo Park. The hugely...
Local Sports Pub ‘Tavern on Main’ Gives Fans a Front Row Seat
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants
October 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...
Delta’s New Terminal 3 in LAX is the Best Place to Eat in LAX
October 6, 2022 Staff Report
Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana A...
Local Artists and Brands Showcased at ‘League of Originals’ Event
October 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
Culver City Celebrates Disability Awareness Month
October 4, 2022 Staff Report
Did you know that one in four adults in the United States has some type of disability? Join the City...
