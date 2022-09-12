Trident Center office complex in Sawtelle is finishing up its Geary inspired makeover by McCarthy Cook.
$300 Million Lumen Office Complex Nearly Complete in Sawtelle
Office Space Nears Completion in Former Allied Model Trains Space
September 10, 2022 Staff Report
The Braddock will bring 12,600 square feet of office space to Culver City By Dolores Quintana A revamp of the...
Mar Vista Mixed-Use Development Almost Done
September 10, 2022 Staff Report
By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use building, located at 12444 Venice in Mar Vista, has almost reached completion from LaTerra...
Former Friar’s Club Property Being Redeveloped Into Luxury Condos
September 9, 2022 Staff Report
The Rosewood Residences coming to 9900 Santa Monica Boulevard By Dolores Quintana The Friar’s Club in Beverly Hills is no...
LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates
September 9, 2022 Staff Report
Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late By Dolores Quintana No...
Mixed-use Development at Former Pico Bowling Alley Expands by 75%
September 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
New plans for 234 Pico Boulevard show a four to five story mixed-use building with 186 units plus commercial space....
Proposed Bill Could Lower The Number Of Renter’s Application Fees Potential Tenants Pay
August 27, 2022 Staff Report
Reusable Tenant Screening Reports Could Mean Relief For Potential Tenants In Los Angeles, the difficult and high-priced rental market has...
Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling
August 27, 2022 Staff Report
Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...
Zebra Construction Takes on Balcony Laws
August 22, 2022 Staff Report
Company growth attributed to trust, old school values By Susan Payne Every building with 3 or more units in the...
“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”
August 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles....
Tenants of Marina del Rey Apartments Sue Landlord Over Background Checks
August 20, 2022 Staff Report
Complaint claims REIT conducts investigative reports without disclosures By Dolores Quintana Equity Residential faces another lawsuit, this time it is...
What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?
August 20, 2022 Staff Report
Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana While Los Angeles’...
Permanent Homeless Shelter Slated for West LA Armory
August 19, 2022 Staff Report
Three-story building would include 167 beds By Dolores Quintana A permanent homeless shelter with 167 beds is being planned at...
250 Apartments Planned Across the Street From Sony Pictures
August 19, 2022 Staff Report
Mixed-use development slated for Washington and Motor By Dolores Quintana A mixed-use development featuring 250 apartments and retail is planned...
Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover
August 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover. .Video brought to...
Bonin Targets Sawtelle Parking Lot for Community Space
August 13, 2022 Staff Report
11312 W. Idaho Avenue parking lot subject of City Council motion By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Mike Bonin has proposed...
