June 28, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Proposal to Replace Westside Commercial Buildings 125-unit Apartments

A rendering of a development planned on Pico near La Cienega.

Six story proposed near Pico and La Cienega

 By Toi Creel 

A developer wants to replace several commercial businesses with a six-story, mixed-use development. 

According to What Now Los Angeles, a planning case was opened by the city of Los Angeles in late May by applicant Nahum Sahar of Pico Treasure LLC. Sagar’s plans call for the development of “a six-story,125-unit mixed-use project.”

The project would replace several commercial buildings, including a Hollywood Pies pizza restaurant, located between 6116 – 6144 W. Pico Boulevard. The development would total 128,650-square-feet with five levels of apartments and the ground floor consisting of 4,500 square feet of retail space.

The building would also have underground parking with room for 78 parking spaces between street and subterranean levels. Sahar is also requesting Tier 3 project incentives from the city. In exchange for setting aside 13 extremely low income units under the city’s Transit Oriented Communities Incentive Program, the development would have building changes such as a 25-percent open-space reduction. 

The project would be designed by architect West Pacific Design Construction and would be made up of two buildings consisting of 85 one-bedroom apartments and 40 two-bedrooms. The buildings would each have amenities such as a patio, recreation room, gym area, and second-floor open space.

in Real Estate
Related Posts
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

Snapchat and Hulu are expanding their footprints on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community...

"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Oped, Real Estate

Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities

June 25, 2021

Read more
June 25, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...

Rendering of 13481-13485 Beach Avenue Breakform Design.
Real Estate

27 Condos Could be Coming to Del Rey

June 23, 2021

Read more
June 23, 2021

27 units will be a mixture of one bedroom and condominiums.  By Toi Creel  A new condo development is planned...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit

June 22, 2021

Read more
June 22, 2021

A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...

A rendering of the VIsta Ballona development. Credit: FSY Architects.
Real Estate

Work Continues at 50-Unit Mar Vista Affordable Housing Development

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Vista Ballona development expected to be completed later this year with 50 units of affordable housing  By Toi Creel Wood...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Los Angeles-Culver City Lot

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...
Edify Tv, Real Estate

Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?

June 11, 2021

Read more
June 11, 2021

More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...

A rendering of a development coming to Palms.
News, Real Estate

24-Unit, Six-Story Development Approved for Palms

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

Regent Street and Dunn Drive development given green light By Toi Creel  A six story, 24-unit apartment building project will...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Billion Dollar 15-Gate Concourse Opens at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

June 2, 2021

Read more
June 2, 2021

A massive billion dollar concourse with 15 gates opened recently at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. Learn more in this...

A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Featured, News, Real Estate

12-Story Westside Senior Housing Proposal Passes Hurdle

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Belmont Village would bring over 50 units of senior housing to Wilshire Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro An over 50-unit senior...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Nine Small Lot Homes Planned for Bel Air

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

A developer wants to build nine small homes on two parcels in Bel Air. Learn more in this video made...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Work Wraps 300-Seat Performing Arts Center

May 23, 2021

Read more
May 23, 2021

Construction is wrapping up on new performing on center with a 300-seat event venue in the Palms-area. The new Glorya...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: A Look at Culver City’s Media Park Revamp

May 23, 2021

Read more
May 23, 2021

Take a look at potential design options to revamp Culver City’s Media Park in this video made possible by Santa...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR