Proposal to Replace Westside Commercial Buildings 125-unit Apartments

Six story proposed near Pico and La Cienega

By Toi Creel

A developer wants to replace several commercial businesses with a six-story, mixed-use development.

According to What Now Los Angeles, a planning case was opened by the city of Los Angeles in late May by applicant Nahum Sahar of Pico Treasure LLC. Sagar’s plans call for the development of “a six-story,125-unit mixed-use project.”

The project would replace several commercial buildings, including a Hollywood Pies pizza restaurant, located between 6116 – 6144 W. Pico Boulevard. The development would total 128,650-square-feet with five levels of apartments and the ground floor consisting of 4,500 square feet of retail space.

The building would also have underground parking with room for 78 parking spaces between street and subterranean levels. Sahar is also requesting Tier 3 project incentives from the city. In exchange for setting aside 13 extremely low income units under the city’s Transit Oriented Communities Incentive Program, the development would have building changes such as a 25-percent open-space reduction.

The project would be designed by architect West Pacific Design Construction and would be made up of two buildings consisting of 85 one-bedroom apartments and 40 two-bedrooms. The buildings would each have amenities such as a patio, recreation room, gym area, and second-floor open space.