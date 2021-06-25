Snapchat and Hulu are expanding their footprints on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.
Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence
Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities
By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...
Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program
LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?
Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
27 Condos Could be Coming to Del Rey
June 23, 2021 Staff Report
27 units will be a mixture of one bedroom and condominiums. By Toi Creel A new condo development is planned...
Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues
The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit
A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality
Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Work Continues at 50-Unit Mar Vista Affordable Housing Development
June 11, 2021 Staff Report
Vista Ballona development expected to be completed later this year with 50 units of affordable housing By Toi Creel Wood...
Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Los Angeles-Culver City Lot
June 11, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...
Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?
More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
Edify TV: Traffic Calming Measures Slated for Fox Hills-Area
Traffic calming measures are coming to roads in Culver City’s Fox Hills area. Learn more in this video made possible...
Venice High School Reopens Fields for Home Games
After a dispute with a neighbor forced Venice High School to halt home games, LAUSD has reopened the fields, learn...
24-Unit, Six-Story Development Approved for Palms
June 4, 2021 Staff Report
Regent Street and Dunn Drive development given green light By Toi Creel A six story, 24-unit apartment building project will...
Santa Monica Parking Structure to be Replaced by Housing?
A Santa Monica parking structure be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
