27 Condos Could be Coming to Del Rey

27 units will be a mixture of one bedroom and condominiums.

By Toi Creel

A new condo development is planned for the Del Rey neighborhood.

Recently, the Los Angeles City Planning Commission gave the go ahead for a series of new developments to bring new multifamily housing to several areas including the Del Rey neighborhood. In total, the four approved projects would create 244 residential units, the complex in Del Rey making up 27 of the spaces.

Renderings for the building located at 13481-13485 West Beach Avenue show a seven story complex to be designed by Breakform Design. The architect’s renderings show plans for a contemporary low-rise building complete with rooftop deck.

The building would also follow density bonus incentives as approved by the Commission via unanimous vote. Members approved a conditional use permit for the condominium complex under the condition seven units be set aside for very low-income households.

The project has been in the works since 2020 when it was first presented to the city of Los Angeles for review. The condos, made up of studio and one-bedroom apartments, would take the place of a triplex and a single-family home. There would also be basement parking located underneath the structure with room for 14 vehicles.

The applicant for the project is Stan Lee Enterprises, Inc.