Man Brandishes Knife and Threatens Customer at Culver City Dunkin’ Donuts

Culver City police searching for suspect in Feb. 24 incident

Culver City police are searching for a man who raised a knife at a customer of a Dunkin’ Donuts and told him “I’ll cut you into pieces.”

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on February 24 around 5 a.m. a suspect committed an assault with a deadly weapon at Dunkin’ Donuts located at 13300 Washington Boulevard.

“The suspect directed the knife at the victim because he was asked to leave the store after causing a disturbance with a customer. The suspect raised the knife at the victim and told him, ‘I’ll cut you into pieces,'” CCPD said.

If you have any information on the involved suspect, please contact the CCPD at (310) 253-6313 or via email at tips@culvercity.org.