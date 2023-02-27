Culver City Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Murder Case

Victim suffers serious injuries in February 21 incident

Culver City police continue to investigate an attempted murder that took place last week.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), the incident was reported on February 21 around 3:30 p.m.

Numerous witnesses called Culver City Police Dispatch to report a male subject had just been stabbed multiple times in the area of the 4100 block of Commonwealth Avenue.

According to police, the callers provided a suspect and vehicle description.

“Officers arrived at the scene within two minutes and quickly located the suspect a short distance away from where the crime occurred,” the CCPD said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to CCPD where he was booked for attempted murder.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital where they were treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The motive remains unclear as the investigation is still undergoing.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact Culver City Police Department Investigations Bureau Sergeant Ivan Hernandez at 310-253-6306 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.