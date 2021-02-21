February 22, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westside Hotel to Homeless Shelter Sparks Debate

A proposal to convert a Westside hotel into a homeless shelter has sparked a debate. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.x

in Real Estate
