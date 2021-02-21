Westside Hotel to Homeless Shelter Sparks Debate

A proposal to convert a Westside hotel into a homeless shelter has sparked a debate. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.x
Westside Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants
February 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking on Westside By Sam Catanzaro A recent report says that single-family home sales...
Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality
By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market
A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
Is Hunter Biden Renting a Home on the Venice Canals?
Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
Media Park Revitalization Conceptual Plan Development
Community survey now online until February 19th The cities of Culver City and Los Angeles are developing a conceptual plan...
Edify TV: Lawsuits Filed Against Ballona Wetlands Project
Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to stop a Ballona Wetlands restoration project, saying the plan would “allow for the...
Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block
A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?
A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
February 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Seats Open on the Culver City Committee on Homelessness, Parks and Recreation Commission
Want to get involved in city planning? There are currently five open seats for Culver City commissions and committees. Announcement...
Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed
The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center
January 29, 2021 Westside Today Staff
A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
Westside Urban Forum to Host Annual Mayors Forum
WUF is pleased to welcome Westside Mayors for the annual Mayors Forum! This is a Westside Urban Forum signature event...
Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood
A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Seven-Story Westside Development Survives Appeal
January 22, 2021 Westside Today Staff
City Planning Commission upholds approval for 31-unit Westwood Boulevard apartment development By Chad Winthrop A seven-story Westwood development has survived...
