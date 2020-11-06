November 6, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House

Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season, and a gorgeous local property that just hit the market all this and more, brought to you by Morpheus Design Inc

in Real Estate, video
Related Posts
video, Westside Wellness

Looking for a way to destress?

November 6, 2020

Read more
November 6, 2020

MendMe massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to escape to a place of calm, serenity and well-being...
News, video

Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee: Culver City Beat – November, 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

Read more
November 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Police Lieutenant Luis Martinez Voted Off Subcommittee * Historical...
video

Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?

November 5, 2020

Read more
November 5, 2020

A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
Dining, Lifestyle, video

Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
video

After Voting Why Not Relax?

November 2, 2020

Read more
November 2, 2020

Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
News, video

Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405: Culver City Beat – November, 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Read more
November 2, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Firefighters Rescue Injured Person From Under Big Rig On 405 *...

Rendering of 12444 Venice looking southeast. Photos: TCA Architects.
Featured, Mar Vista, News, Real Estate

Two Mar Vista Developments Underway With 100+ Units

November 1, 2020

Read more
November 1, 2020

Duo of multifamily apartments on Venice Boulevard beginning to rise By Kerry Slater Over a year after breaking ground, a...

Travelodge (Normandie) - 18606 Normandie Avenue. Photo: Google.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Ten City of Hotels and Apartments Purchases for interim Housing

October 30, 2020

Read more
October 30, 2020

Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...
Real Estate, video

Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch

October 30, 2020

Read more
October 30, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...
News, video

Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling: Culver City Beat – October, 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Unanimous City Council Vote To Shut Down Oil Drilling * 18...
Dining, video

Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Dining, Lifestyle, video

Craft Cocktails at Home

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
News, video

Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series: Culver City Beat – October, 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City High School Grad Ryan Sherriff Pitches World Series. *...
News, video

Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...
Featured, News, Real Estate

$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed by California Landmark

October 25, 2020

Read more
October 25, 2020

By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR